Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.44% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $43,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AIT opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $95.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 181.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

