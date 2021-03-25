Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,531,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.08% of First BanCorp. worth $41,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 234.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 428,208 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

