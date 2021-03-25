Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of ManTech International worth $41,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $85.14 on Thursday. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

