NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,573 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 122,832 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of NovaGold Resources worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,569,000 after purchasing an additional 625,056 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 562,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 853,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 434,256 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

NG opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.70 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

