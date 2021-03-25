Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Novanta worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Novanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $128.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

