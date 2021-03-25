Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 712,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $158.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

