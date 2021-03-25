Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,360 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.