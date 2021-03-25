Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $41.01 on Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $201.03 million and $19.95 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $41.01 or 0.00078258 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00024249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.22 or 0.00643453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00063384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023897 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,901,610 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.