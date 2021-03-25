NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.06.
Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.23. 614,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -300.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in NuVasive by 237.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NuVasive by 102.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 20.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.
Read More: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.