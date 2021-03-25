NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.23. 614,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -300.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in NuVasive by 237.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NuVasive by 102.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 20.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

