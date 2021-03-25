Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $640.76 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,529,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 718,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $640,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,223,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,017. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.20 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.39. The stock has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of -792.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

