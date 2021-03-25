NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as high as C$2.49. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 2,539,196 shares.

NVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$508.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

