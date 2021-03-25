NVR (NVR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

NVR (NYSE: NVR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2021 – NVR is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – NVR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $5,290.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – NVR is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – NVR was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5,290.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – NVR is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – NVR is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $28.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4,567.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,153. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,610.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4,258.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,294.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4,832.80.

Get NVR Inc alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $64.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in NVR by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVR by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management grew its position in NVR by 3,279.2% in the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NVR by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.