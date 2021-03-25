nYFI (N0031) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28,245.00

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, nYFI has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. nYFI has a market cap of $375,613.48 and $28,245.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.33 or 0.00453318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00058140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00173741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.73 or 0.00811660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00049923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00075491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

nYFI Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.