O-I Glass Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,573 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,493% compared to the typical volume of 287 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

OI stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,748,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,341. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

