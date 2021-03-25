Ocean Arete Ltd. Acquires Shares of 34,435 Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Huazhu Group accounts for 6.1% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Huazhu Group by 460.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 29,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,414. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.