OceanEx Token (OCE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $240,485.00

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $240,485.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One OceanEx Token token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OceanEx Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.33 or 0.00453318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00058140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00173741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.73 or 0.00811660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00049923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00075491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OceanEx Token Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OceanEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OceanEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.