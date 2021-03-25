Oddz Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.57 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00003642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $17.57 million and $1.66 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.43 or 0.00461425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00058462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00179583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.35 or 0.00803398 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00076833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

