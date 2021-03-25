ODUWA (OWC) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $6,493.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,551.29 or 0.99955391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00033569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00073205 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001332 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003221 BTC.

ODUWA Token Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars.

