OKB (OKB) Price Reaches $12.36

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $12.36 or 0.00023584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $741.58 million and $217.46 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00024249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.22 or 0.00643453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00063384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023897 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.