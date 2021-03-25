Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 27.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $35.93. 22,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

