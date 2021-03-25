Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 622,490 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 503,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,928,000 after purchasing an additional 387,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 851,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,090,000 after acquiring an additional 364,314 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

NYSE:OMC opened at $74.89 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

