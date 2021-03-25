On.Live Market Cap Hits $593,748.43 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. On.Live has a total market cap of $593,748.43 and approximately $468.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, On.Live has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official website is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

