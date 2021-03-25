ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C.

Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C. cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up 2.2% of Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Robertson Opportunity Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,777,000 after purchasing an additional 308,339 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,717 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after buying an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,713,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 78,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,755. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

