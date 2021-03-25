OpenDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One OpenDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00024981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00049213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.98 or 0.00640225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024110 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OpenDAO is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars.

