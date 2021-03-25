OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.65 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00004980 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $31.65 million and approximately $920,010.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.75 or 0.00460191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00058363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00180290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.15 or 0.00798793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00076836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OptionRoom

