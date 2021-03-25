O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $497.87

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $497.87 and last traded at $496.85, with a volume of 13509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.59.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $460.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.