Origin Sport (ORS) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $167,803.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00013746 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars.

