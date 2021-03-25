Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Market Cap Hits $1.58 Million

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $155,345.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.65 or 0.00454649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00058292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00176930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.72 or 0.00796282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00050893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00075433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

