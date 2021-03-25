OST Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One OST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. OST has a market cap of $26.05 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OST has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00048748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.11 or 0.00640478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00063713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023987 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

OST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

