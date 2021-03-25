Ouroboros Reaches Market Cap of $191,629.99 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $191,629.99 and $203.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.72 or 0.00452626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00058342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00171121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.05 or 0.00753467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00049581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00075938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

