Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Head-To-Head Review

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A ReShape Lifesciences -314.18% -186.31% -101.10%

84.6% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Outset Medical and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 4 0 2.57 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Outset Medical presently has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.09%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and ReShape Lifesciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ReShape Lifesciences $15.09 million 1.84 -$74.21 million N/A N/A

Outset Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReShape Lifesciences.

Summary

Outset Medical beats ReShape Lifesciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in morbidly obese patients without permanently cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

