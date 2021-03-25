Ovintiv’s (OVV) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.06.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of TSE OVV traded up C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.23. The company had a trading volume of 455,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,917. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$3.39 and a 52 week high of C$36.30. The company has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.