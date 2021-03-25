Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $73.38 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002611 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $73.38 million and $531,517.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,574.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,609.69 or 0.03061721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.03 or 0.00334822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.35 or 0.00917458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5,347,779.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00055088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.00419607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.55 or 0.00366250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.00235609 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,455,692 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

