Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

OXM traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $94.72.

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

