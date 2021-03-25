Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.17 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.80-3.20 EPS.

NYSE OXM traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,264. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $94.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.48.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

