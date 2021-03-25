Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.51 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.80-3.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.64. 164,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

