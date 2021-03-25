PAC Global Price Tops $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. PAC Global has a total market cap of $200.11 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 66.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00136541 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,257,376,885 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

