Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 12.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $1,575,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $129.89 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $76.68 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

