Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 1,469,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,506,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

About Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

