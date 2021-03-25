Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 16,147 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 233.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.02. The stock had a trading volume of 37,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,001. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $159.41 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The stock has a market cap of $142.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.44.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

