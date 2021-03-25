Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 532.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,703 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.89 and a 200-day moving average of $235.56. The stock has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

