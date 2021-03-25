Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 5,463 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,800,851,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $281,451,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,296,000 after buying an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.37. 98,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.79, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,869 shares of company stock worth $151,731,441 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

