Paloma Partners Management Co Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $280,420,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $186.09. 457,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,191,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $337.80 billion, a PE ratio of -115.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.80 and a 200-day moving average of $158.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.10 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

