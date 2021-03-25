Paloma Partners Management Co Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,601,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,833 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded down $5.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.98. 1,038,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,997,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average is $133.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,500 shares of company stock worth $29,620,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

