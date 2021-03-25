Paloma Partners Management Co Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1,104.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.11% of RenaissanceRe worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

NYSE:RNR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.27. 2,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,162. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $129.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

