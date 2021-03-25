Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 40,321 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2,928.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.20.

FDX traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.45. The company had a trading volume of 57,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,071. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.49. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

