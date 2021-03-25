Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 14,366 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.92. 358,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,312,860. The firm has a market cap of $327.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.57.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

