ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Reaches $0.49

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $154,627.95 and $5,931.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.00334681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000530 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

