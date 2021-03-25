PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $1.22 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $133.86 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00073666 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000053 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,047,777 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

