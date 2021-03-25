Patrick Kirscht Sells 2,500 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00.

Shares of OPRT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 71,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,074. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $577.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,171,000 after acquiring an additional 98,555 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 276,204 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 831,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,879,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

